MONTICELLO — Vogel Insurance of Monticello and Grinnell Mutual of Grinnell, Iowa, have selected Hadley Pell, of Monticello, as one of 80 recipients of a 2020 “Road to Success Scholarship.”
“We’re happy to recognize Hadley’s academic accomplishments and safe driving record with a Road to Success Scholarship, and we wish Hadley the very best in future endeavors,” said Leslie Vogel, of Vogel Insurance, in Monticello.
Pell was selected from thousands of Grinnell Mutual policyholders based on excellence in the classroom and a safe driving record. Hadley’s parents are Julie and Larry Pell.
