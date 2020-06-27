LAFAYETTE — The Haan Museum of Indiana Art is opening its new Sculpture Garden tours.
Learn about the artwork and native plants of the Haan Museum’s Sculpture Garden. Tours will be led by a docent who will give an in-depth view of the museum’s outdoor collection.
Located just behind the mansion at 920 State St., Lafayette, this 0.2 mile wheelchair accessible path features more than 25 sculptures by Indiana artists. A broad and diverse range of works are featured along the path such as figural bronzes, metal sculptures, works in clay, carved Serpentine stone pieces, and glass platters.
Carved stone African animals are also interspersed throughout the garden to provide an interactive safari adventure for all ages.
Tours of the garden are free but limited to only 10 guests per tour. Reservations are required. People may register up to 24 hours in advance of the scheduled tour.
Masks are highly recommended. Each tour is different, but all will include the basic information about the sculptures and native plants.
Reserve a space by visiting www.haanmuseum.org. Bring the reservation confirmation along on the day of the tour or show the confirmation on a cell phone/mobile device for a contactless check-in (preferred).
While making a reservation, be sure to download the Sculpture Garden Guide and bring it for the tour. There will be no printed guides at this time.
Limited parking is available on the Haan Museum grounds along with street parking. Guests must check-in at the Sculpture Garden main gate located just off the parking lot.
There are no outdoor public restroom facilities.
For more information and hours of operation, visit the museum’s website at www.haanmuseum.org, email info@haanmuseum.org, or call 765-742-6449.