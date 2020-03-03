INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Doug Gutwein’s bill providing an option to fund much-needed renovations at the historic Pulaski County Courthouse could soon become law.
According to Gutwein (R-Francesville), Pulaski County has imposed a 0.3% special purposes local income tax since 1998 to fund the construction of the county jail and justice center. Now that construction on the justice center has been paid for, the tax is set to expire Jan. 1, 2021.
“Our beautiful courthouse is more than 100 years old, and has served as a historic landmark in our community,” Gutwein said. “Though it has been neglected over the last several years, it is not beyond repair. Making sure we have the funds to make renovations to the courthouse is the first step in ensuring it is here for generations to come.”
Gutwein’s proposal would empower the Pulaski County council to extend the expiration date of the existing tax to fund renovations at the historic county courthouse, as well as add on to the justice center.
House Enrolled Act 1052 recently passed out of the Senate and is now eligible for action by the governor. Visit iga.in.gov for more information.
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein (R-Francesville) represents House District 16, whichincludes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.