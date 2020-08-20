MONTICELLO — The Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce and White County Visitors Bureau is closing its doors.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, the chamber is closing because of financial hardships brought about by the COVID-19 health emergency.
“It is with deep sadness to announce that because of financial hardships resulting from the current pandemic, the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce & White County Visitors Bureau will be dissolving,” chamber President Jack Faker wrote.
The chamber has maintained a presence in downtown Monticello for the last 50 years.
The chamber and visitors bureau office will close Sept. 30 when its fiscal year ends.
Faker stated that because of COVID-19, the chamber had no choice but to cancel its two largest fundraisers — Frenzy on the Freeman and the Christmas in July golf outing at Pine View Golf Course.
Frenzy on the Freeman, an event conducted on the Madam Carroll that features a cruise, live music, dinner, silent auction and a raffle, benefits both the chamber and the Shafer Freeman Lakes Environmental Conservation Corporation (SFLECC). It had been scheduled for June 7, but was called off because of pandemic restrictions.
The golf outing, which would have marked its 26th year in July, was canceled for the same reason.
“Non-dues income from these events is critical for operation,” Faker stated.
“With the uncertainty of the future, the chamber board of directors did not feel it prudent to schedule fundraisers this fall to sustain the budget,” said Bob Gross, chamber first vice president. “The health and safety of our members and the community are our highest priority.”
Before the decision to dissolve, Gross said the chamber board conducted a strategic plan and agreed to rebrand as a county-wide chamber.
“We believe that a county-wide chamber should evolve in the future,” he said. “We are hopeful that will happen.”
Kaylee Hahn, digital marketing director of White County Tourism, will continue to be housed at 105 W. Broadway St. office she shared with the chamber.
According to the press release, the chamber began as a wood structure at the White County courthouse square. Later, a log cabin replaced that building on the same location.
In front of the log cabin, there were two large arrows — one pointing the way to Lake Shafer and one pointing south to Lake Freeman.
Following the 1974 tornado, the Monticello Redevelopment Commission and county officials teamed up to build a triangular-shaped building, with a basement, on the site where information had always been distributed.
In June 2014, that building was demolished with the renovations of Constitution Plaza.
In August 2015, the chamber moved to its current location, the former Jerry’s Photography building. Downey Home Designs remodeled the building with funds given by White County because of the relocation.
The building is the property of the chamber, but upon its dissolving, building ownership will go to White County.
“We sincerely thank our board of directors, past and present, and our staff for the dedicated commitment to the chamber and the community,”Faker stated. “We thank city and county officials, also past and present, for their support. “Most importantly, we thank our member businesses that supported the efforts of this important organization in our collective, community history for over 50 years.”