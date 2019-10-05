INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has made available grant funding for recycling and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection and disposal from the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program.
“IDEM is pleased to offer grants to communities and organizations that will increase overall recycling in Indiana while helping to protect the environment,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott.
Counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools and nonprofit organizations in Indiana are eligible to submit applications for a Community Recycling Grant under $50,000. Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. EST Dec. 20.
Grants are funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund. Eligible projects should focus on education and promotion of recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction, and HHW and organics management (including yard waste management and composting).
Grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. Applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion as a result of the project, and show the sustainability of the project.
Final funding determinations will be made in February 2020.
To apply, visit IDEM’s website at idem.IN.gov/recycle/2543.htm.
For additional information, contact 800-988-7901 or recycle@idem.in.gov.