RENSSELAER — Citing the discovery of additional information during a three-year investigation by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office and the Rensselaer Police Department, Judy Moore, 72, formerly of Rensselaer, will again face a charge of murder of her stepmother.
After listening to two days of testimony last week, a grand jury decided there was probable cause to charge Moore with the murder of Trula Alliss, 77, in February 2015 in Alliss’s Rensselaer apartment.
Allis was discovered Feb. 5, 2015, by a neighbor, deceased and lying in a pool of blood in her apartment at 989 B-Mar. After evidence was gathered at the scene and interviews conducted, Moore was charged with murder, aggravated battery use when the assault posses a substantial risk of death, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
An autopsy revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
A grand jury at that time returned charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice against Moore, but due to lack of evidence in the case, Moore was released from the Jasper County Jail in the fall of 2016. Charges were later dismissed without prejudice in January 2017.
But the case remained open and numerous interviews and follow-up investigations were conducted by police. During the investigation, “additional information was discovered that led to the decision to put the case before a grand jury,” police said Monday.
The additional information obtained during the investigation will not be released at this time, police said.
Moore returned to Rensselaer from her current residence in Jackson, Ga., last week and awaited the grand jury’s decision. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was located at a local hotel, taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Jail.
Moore was booked on charges of murder (Level 1 felony), voluntary manslaughter (Level 2 felony), involuntary manslaughter (Level 5 felony), battery (Level 5 felony) and obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony).
As a reminder by police, all people are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.