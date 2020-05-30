MONTICELLO — Many of this year’s county government seats will be determined in the June 2 primary election as Republicans go head-to-head for a chance to move on to the general election.
Most of those Republicans who win next Tuesday won’t face a challenger in November and will be essentially elected to the position.
The June 2 primary election was originally scheduled for May 5, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 health emergency. Because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases inside the White County Building, all voting for the primary will be in a tent set up on the courthouse grounds, which means people in all corners of White County must travel to Monticello and vote at the tent complex as there are no other polling centers.
Early absentee in-person voting began May 26 and continues My 30 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.) and June 1 (8 a.m. to noon). primary election voting will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2. Voting by mail ended May 21.
All told, 38 Republicans, five Democrats and two Independents are competing for seats for this year’s primary. Of all the local seats up for election, only one appears to be contested beyond the primary level — District 2 county commissioner.
In that race, three Republicans — Kevin Page, of Wolcott; Craig Byroad, of Rensselaer; and Christopher D. Fullerton, of Reynolds, will square off May 5. That winner will likely face Darin Griesey, of Monticello, who faces no Democrat challenger in the primary.
The District 2 seat is being vacated by current County Commissioner John Heimlich, who decided not run for re-election.
In the District 1 county commission race, incumbent Steve Burton, R-Brookston, faces Steven Christopher, R-Battle Ground, in the primary. The winner will get the seat in the general election as, again, no Democrat is running.
The race for White County Superior Court judge sees two candidates — Robert J. Little and Brad Woolley — squaring off in the GOP primary, with the winner taking over for retiring Judge Robert Mrzlack since there is no competition beyond the primary.
Barbara Nydegger, Tracey McCormick and former White County Clerk Paula Bruder — all Republicans — each are running for county treasurer, with the winner facing no competition in the general election.
Republicans Art Anderson, Casey Crabb, Jim Davis and Curtis Grigsby are all running for seats on the White County Council. Again, there are no Democrat candidates in that race.
The Chalmers Town Council appears to lack competition as well beyond the primary, with the exception of one seat. Marcus King (R) is running for Seat 1, Herbert Chamberlain (R) is running for Seat 3, Pam Brown (D) for Seat 4 and Patrick Pool (R) for Seat 5.
Renee Collier (R) and Kristopher Kelly (R) are vying for Seat 2 on the Chalmers council.
In Wolcott, Republicans Sandra Gloss and Rex Pearson are running for seats on the town council, as are Independents Richard Lynn and Michael J. Johnson.
The following is the complete local list of candidates on the primary election ballot:
Superior Court Judge: Robert J. Little (R), Battle Ground; Brad Woolley (R), Monticello.
County Treasurer: Barbara A. Nydegger (R), Monticello; Tracey McCormick (R), Monticello; Paula L. Bruder (R), Monticello.
County Commission 1: Steve Burton (R), Brookston; Steven Christopher (R), Battle Ground.
County Commission 2: Kevin Page (R), Wolcott; Craig Byroad (R), Rensselaer; Christopher D. Fullerton (R), Reynolds; Darin Griesey (D), Monticello.
County Council: Art Anderson (R), Monticello; Kevin “Casey” Crabb (R), Monticello; James B. Davis (R), Monon; Curtis Grigsby (R), Monticello.
Chalmers Town Council: Marcus King (R), Chalmers, Seat 1; Renee Collier (R), Chalmers, Seat 2; Kristopher Kelley (R), Chalmers, Seat 2; Herbert L. Chamberlain (R), Chalmers, Seat 3; Pam Brown (D), Chalmers, Seat 4; Patrick Pool (R), Chalmers, Seat 5.
Wolcott Town Council: Sandra Gloss (R), Wolcott; Richard A. Lynn (I), Wolcott; Michael J. Johnson (I), Wolcott; Rex Pearson (R), Wolcott.
Republican Precinct Committeemen: Gary L. Allen, Monticello (Union 4), Eric Becker, Monticello (Union 6), Terri Brooks, Wolcott (Princeton), Robert M. Callahan, Monticello (Union 3), Tracie Dahlenberg, Monticello (Liberty), James B. Davis, Monon (Monon), Dawn Girard, Brookston (Prairie 1), Stephen W. Grayson, Monticello (Union 2), Raymond L. Kramer, Monticello (Union 5), Christopher P. Phillips, Battle Ground (Prairie 2), Judy M. Schlegelmilch, Idaville (Lincoln), Michael R. Smolek, Idaville (Cass), Marla Storm, Monticello (Big Creek), Diann Walker, Reynolds (West Point), Joseph R. Weiss, Monticello (Union 1).
Republican State Delegates: Eric Becker, Monticello; Robert M. Callahan, Monticello; James B. Davis, Monon; Mark A. Delgado, Monticello; Stephen W. Grayson, Monticello; Christopher P. Phillips, Battle Ground; Matthew A. McKean, Monticello; Marla Storm, Monticello.
Democratic State Delegates: Jerry D. Altman, Monticello; Tabitha N. Bartley, Monticello; Kathryn A. Hanft, Monticello.