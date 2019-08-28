LAKE FREEMAN — The mother of two teenage girls injured in a boating accident last month on Lake Freeman says her daughters are doing well thanks to the quick response of emergency personnel who arrived on the scene to help.
Crystal Maicach, of Joliet, Ill., said her two daughters, age 11 and 13, are both back in school and doing well.
“I wanted to reach out and thank all the first responders who don’t often get the credit they deserve,” she said via email Monday. “(I) wanted to give a shout-out to the teams who handled (their) care and also to Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.”
The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. July 24 on Lake Freeman when the two girls were riding on an inner tube near the Sportsman Inn Restaurant.
According to the Indiana Department of Resources, Kathleen Barrett, of Monticello, was operating a 20-foot runabout-style boat upstream from the US 24 bridge pulling a tube with three children — the two girls and a boy — on it.
DNR conservation officers stated Barrett told them she was in the process of turning the boat when the sun caused her to misjudge the distance between some nearby docks and the tube. The momentum caused by turning the boat forced the tube toward the dock and eventually collide with it.
Injured were the 13- and 11-year-old girls. The 13-year-old was initially taken to Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, then flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, where, according to Maicach, she stayed “for a few days” with a concussion, spinal fractures, muscle and ligament strains, a broken collar bone, bruised lungs, bruised kidney and a collapsed lung.
Maicach’s 11-year-old daughter suffered a concussion, sprained wrist and was “bruised from head to toe.” A third child on the tube, a boy, was not injured, nor were the occupants of the boat.
The family was at Lake Freeman enjoying their vacation, something Maicach said they do every summer.
The Monticello Fire Department, Monticello Police Department and Indiana Conservation Officers provided emergency medical care and removal of the children from the water. The Carroll Country Communications Center received the initial 911 call.
DNR officials said drugs or alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash and everyone was wearing a life jacket.
Maicach said the inner tube hit the dock hard enough to break it.
“So my aunt and her daughter went back to the Sportsman Inn with some wood that weekend and fixed it,” she said.
About a week after the accident, Maicach said the family sent doughnuts from Kinser’s Bakery to all the first responder teams, including the DNR and White County Sheriff’s Department, as their way to say “thank you.”
Maicach also doesn’t want to forget about the emergency room personnel at IU Heath White Memorial, “who got all the necessary CT scans of (her daughters’) head, neck, chest, abdomen, and all of the scans were read very quickly, so she could be cleared for the helicopter ride.
“She was in-and-out of the hospital in about a half hour and on her way to Riley Children’s Hospital,” she said.