WHITE COUNTY – A Georgia man was arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 that reached speeds of 150 mph ended in a crash in a construction zone in Tippecanoe County.
Bryan Rhoden, age unknown, of Atlanta, was taken in to custody on a bevvy of charges that include resisting law enforcement (Level 6 felony), aggressive driving (Class A misdemeanor), reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor) and reckless driving in a work zone (Class A misdemeanor).
According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Mason Wiley was patrolling a section of southbound I-65 near the 191-mile marker at about 6:45 p.m. Friday when he saw a black Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk pass him in excess of 100 mph. Wiley caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. As he approached the Trailhawk, Rhoden allegedly fled from the stop.
ISP officials said Wiley pursued Rhoden for about three miles before it was “terminated” after reaching speeds of 150 mpg through heavy traffic.
After passing another ISP trooper sitting in a crossover near the 177-mile marker, the Trailhawk – traveling at about 100 mph – came into heavy traffic and began passing along the right shoulder. While doing do, Rhoden passed another ISP trooper, Sgt. Larry Mote, who was traveling southbound in the right lane near the 176-mile marker, which is in a construction zone just before the Wabash River Bridge.
According to police, Rhoden, not realizing there was a lane shift and that the shoulder ended, cut across both lanes of traffic to the left and struck the temporary barrier wall. The Jeep then cut back across both lanes to the right and struck a guard rail and the bridge parapet before coming to rest.
Rhoden’s passenger, Daniel Noel, also of Atlanta, was cooperative with the investigation, police said, and was released. Police added that neither Rhoden nor Noel were injured.
Rhoden was transported to the White County Jail.