MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes School Corporation began the new academic year Monday with many new changes amid the COVID-19 health emergency.
One of those changes includes the absence of (now former) Superintendent Michael Galvin.
Galvin has reportedly left Twin Lakes to become superintendent at Metropolitan School District of North Posey County in Poseyville, near Evansville.
Messages sent to Galvin via Facebook (since July 16) have not been answered. Twin Lakes school officials and a school board member declined comment when the Herald Journal learned of his resignation more than three weeks ago.
Carmen Mancia, executive secretary to the superintendent, said in an email Monday that an official announcement will be made at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 during TLSC's school board meeting.
Galvin is expected to be officially hired Monday night (Aug. 10) as the new superintendent of MSDNPC.
Deb Metzger, TLSC's assistant superintendent, has taken over Galvin’s duties.
According to a social media post Monday morning, Galvin wrote that his family “began a new chapter this morning as we headed off to school.”
He added that he will be the new incoming superintendent at North Posey “after the school board meeting (Monday) evening.”
Galvin also wrote that “Unfortunately, Varbi (his wife) had to start school away from us at Twin Lakes as she is still looking for a teaching position.”
Galvin took over as superintendent of Twin Lakes schools in July 2016 after serving almost 15 years as an administrator for South Gibson School Corporation in Fort Branch.
Galvin had signed a contract extension with Twin Lakes in early 2019 that would have ended June 30, 2021. He earned a base salary of $112,500 per year, plus several benefits.
According to MSDNPC’s proposed superintendent contract, Galvin will make $108,000 per year, plus benefits, based on a 28-month contract that runs March 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023.