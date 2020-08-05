WHITE COUNTY — Barring some sort of calamity, students in Frontier and Tri-County school corporations are set for the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
“It’s going to be a wild ride, but I’m glad I’m on it with the Tri-County staff,” Superintendent Patrick Culp said Tuesday.
Frontier and Tri-County start classes Thursday, Aug. 6. It will be the first time students in each of those districts have seen the inside of a classroom since March 16.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, amid COVID-19 concerns, originally ordered all schools closed until March 30, then May 1 in response to the virus outbreak around the state.
In early April, Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s superintendent of public instruction, directed every public and private school to remain closed through the end of the academic year.
On March 13, there were only 12 reported positive COVID-19 cases in eight counties across the state. On April 3, the Indiana State Health Department reported 3,437 cases and 102 deaths across 85 of the state’s 92 counties.
As of noon Aug. 4, ISDH reports the state has 69,255 positive COVID-19 cases and reported 2,794 deaths attributed to the virus.
Both schools are sticking to their original school re-opening plans, as previously reported by the Herald Journal.
Frontier Superintendent Dan Sichting said he’s been constantly monitoring White County’s stats via the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard website.
“Our weekly rate is only 6.0% (as of July 28), so, we have low community spread,” he said.
With the successful attendance rates for Kindergarten Boot Camp, Sichting said all students wore masks and socially distanced.
“We have received our shipment of 600 cloth masks from the Indiana Department of Education,” he said. “Frontier School Corporation has procured 2,500 paper masks and other PPE. So, at this point unless I am given some different information, we are a go.”
The Frontier Elementary School Parent-Teach Organization recently donated funds to provide students with a face covering emblazoned with the Falcon logo and a water bottle.
Culp said Tri-County School Corporation is ready to roll.
“We will be wearing masks as much as possible,” he said. “On school buses, in the buildings.”
A recent TC seventh-grade orientation saw 49 students attend wearing masks.
“They handled it awesomely,” Culp said. “They came in with a mask on. Nobody questioned it, nobody said anything and they went through the entire day with their masks on.
“I’m confident our kids will step up to that and be OK with it (when school starts).”
Frontier and TC schools each have steadily provided school-start information via its social media pages. Among those on Frontier’s page is a tutorial about how to properly wash hands from school corporation nurse Amanda Wheeldon.
Tri-County has videos and information for students and parents, including a video explaining new re-entry procedures.
Culp said he worries about parents sending their child to school when they may be ill.
“We’ve had a few athletes who’ve maybe had a fever right at that 100 (degree) mark and we’ve been sending them home,” he said. “People (may think) we’re being over-cautious, but I’d rather be over-cautious and wrong than be under-cautious and wrong.”
Both superintendents urge drivers to be cautious for children en route to school in Brookston, Chalmers, Wolcott and Remington.
“We anticipate there will be more car riders than what we’ve had in the past because people may not feel comfortable putting their child on the bus,” Culp said. “It does present another set of problems, so people need to be vigilant.”