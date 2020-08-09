CHALMERS – Just days into the new school year, Frontier School Corporation has its first positive case of COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Dan Sichting, the school district was contacted Sunday night and made aware that a student who was in attendance at school Aug. 6-7 had tested positive Aug. 8 for the virus.
Frontier School Corporation students returned to school Aug. 6 for the first day of classes of the 2020-21 academic year.
Sichting said the classroom affected will shift to distance/remote learning on Monday (Aug. 10), while the actual physical classroom will stay unoccupied for more than 72 hours prior to letting students back in.
“High touch areas such as desk tops and other areas are sanitized three times a day,” he stated in an email late Sunday night. “The classroom is cleaned nightly with high-touch areas cleaned again. Students are socially distanced in the classroom to limit contact exposures between students. “
Sichting said families of students who might have had contact with the student are being notified. He did not reveal which school building is affected.