CHALMERS – Saturday clearly was not the graduation ceremony that Frontier’s Class of 2020 expected.
Born around the time of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the panic of those days, the Class of 2020 enters the world as high school graduates during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, Frontier conducted a virtual/in-person mixture commencement May 23. The speech portion of the ceremony was livestreamed on the internet and on Frontier School Corporation’s social media pages.
Here’s how things played out during Frontier’s Class of 2020 graduation:
• Graduates and their families parked in the south parking lot of the high school in Chalmers where they watched the prerecorded portion of graduation that was pushed out over the internet. Free Wi-Fi service was established in the high school parking lot days earlier.
• After the prerecorded portion of graduation, Frontier staff directed graduates and families to line up. They stayed in their cars until directed to line up.
• Upon entering the auditorium, grads stopped at the stage stairs, walked across it and received their diploma. Upon receiving their diploma, each graduate left the stage, rejoined their family and left the auditorium through doors leading to the cafeteria, and then exited the building out the main canopy doors.
• After all the graduates received their diplomas and were back in their vehicles, fire and police department officials led a parade through Chalmers and Brookston, where it ended at Frontier Elementary School.
The disappointment could be heard in graduates’ voices as they gave their traditional commencement speeches.
“We have spent four years listening to our family and friends telling us how wonderful this year was supposed to be,” class representative Kyra Wilson said. “As I look into an empty gym – and now into a camera – I realize we are going to be the class that has truly made it through this unspeakable time – which means we will go further and work harder than those who came before us.”
Inserted into the video was a clip from Dr. Jennier McCormick, Indiana’s superintendent of public instruction.
“As a parent of a 2020 graduate, I am fully aware of your disappointment and frustration surrounding this milestone,” she said. “However, more importantly, I am fully aware of how proud we all are. Spring 2020 has brought unprecedented challenges, but also has brought unprecedented cooperation, collaboration, innovation and prioritization.
“Throughout our life’s journey, we all face challenges. How we face those challenges defines us, develops and molds our character,” she added. “Many of you have big plans. Go out and get them.”
The school then announced its co-valedictorians – Mallory Culver (4.08 GPA) and Sydney Altman (4.10 GPA). Salutatorian is Brandon Simmons (4.01 GPA).
“We started with the odds against us, so when this is all over, we can start with the odds in our favor,” Simmons said during his speech. “Even though some of us feel that we have been cheated out of memories, we still have several to look back on.”
As much as the Class of 2020 had “suffered misfortune,” Frontier Superintendent Dan Sichting said, “others before you have also suffered and prevailed stronger for it.”
He noted that he had spoken with a 1974 Twin Lakes High School graduate whose senior year was disrupted by the April 1974 tornado that decimated downtown Monticello.
“The tornado hit in April and destroyed the school, making it impossible for the school year to conclude normally,” he said. “Life is going to hand you lemons at times, and it’s up to you, through hard work and sheer grit, to make lemonade out of lemons.
“It seems you guys started making lemonade this spring.”
Culver said graduation wasn’t how she imagined it would turn out. She noted being born around the time of the 9/11 terrorists attacks and the panic of those days, and “we’re graduating during a global (COVID-19) pandemic. Not only is this an accurate depiction for the Class of 2020, this is also something I have used to motivate me throughout my time in high school.”
Altman compared her senior year to a Netflix series, only the Class of 2020 had their series canceled three-quarters of the way through – with no option to “continue to the next episode.”
“We had no finale,” she said. “But despite our unresolved ending, we all have to start a new series.”
Altman said she hopes “each of our stories” continues to grow more and more exciting” by the day.
“I hope we sit on the edge of our seats eager for each new episode and plot twist,” she said. “I wish you all the best in your future endeavors and hope we can all have some cross-over episodes later on.”