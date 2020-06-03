CHAMLERS — Two Frontier Jr./Sr. High School graduates from the Class of 2020 have been awarded this year’s annual Matthew Ostheimer Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarships, each worth $1,000, went to graduates Katherine Banes and Kyra Wilson.
The scholarship is presented in memory of Ostheimer, whose life was cut short at 19 in an accident in 2009. The fund has helped many students over the past 10 and is entirely funded by donations.
Banes is the daughter of Terrence and Sherry Banes of Brookston. She plans to attend Ivy Tech in the fall.
She attended Girl’s State, was in Honor Band, National Honor Society, Forensics Club, Robotics, Spanish Club and Japanese Club.
Wilson is the daughter of Carl and Leslie Wilson, of Battle Ground. She plans to attend Goshen College in the fall majoring in elementary education.
She was a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and FDA. She participated in softball and basketball and was on the traveling softball team of Indiana Magic.
No applications for the homeschooled scholarship were received this year.