CHALMERS — WATCH Communications has established a free, public Wi-Fi hotspot in Chalmers for those who have lost their normal internet source due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19.
Since community spaces are closed, the Chalmers hotspot will be at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School, 1 Falcon Drive, Chalmers. People may park vehicles in the west parking lot and access a reliable internet hotspot.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control strongly urges people to abide by social distancing of staying at least six feet away from other people to prevent transmission of this virus. It is strongly recommended that people remain in their vehicle at all times while utilizing the hotspot. All users of the Chalmers hotspot agree to abide by the orders of state and local government agencies, as well as national recommendations.
To access the Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School hotspot:
1. Join Wi-Fi/SSID: WiFi by Watch.
2. People will be directed to a sign-in page where one must accept the Terms of Service to connect.
Frontier School Corporation Superintendent Dan Sichting said a partnership between Watch Communications and White County Economic Development made the hotspot possible.