INDIANAPOLIS — Coronavirus testing is now offered to all Hoosiers at OptumServe sites throughout the state, regardless of whether they are at high risk or symptomatic, according to state Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
They said Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on "COVID-19 Testing Information" to find a nearby state-sponsored testing site offering free services to anyone who lives or works in Indiana, including children.
For Tippecanoe County, an OptumServe site is located at 3600 S. 9th St., in Lafayette.
"As more Hoosiers get back to work and start interacting with more people, it is important that anyone has the option to get tested, especially if they think they have been exposed to the virus," Lehe said.
All tests at OptumServe sites are performed by licensed clinical staff, and include an FDA-authored nasal swab for the active COVID-19 virus. Registration for testing is required, and can be completed by phone at 888-634-1116 or online at lhi.care/covidtesting.
"Everyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 should have the ability to do so," Negele said. "Hoosiers, especially those with family members who are considered at risk, need to be proactive about their health and safety as they start being around more and more people."
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing, and insurance is not required. Those with private health insurance are asked to bring their information with them.
Other locations offer COVID-19 tests to Hoosiers, but requirements and costs may vary at these sites.
Negele said coronavirus.in.gov provides continuous updates on what Indiana is doing to address COVID-19.