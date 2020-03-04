RENSSELAER — Franciscan Health Rensselaer is hosting a Lunch and Learn series.
The series will meet multiple times throughout the year, starting March 18. It will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CST) in Conference Room A-B at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, located at 1104 E. Grace St., Rensselaer. At 11:30 a.m. a light lunch will be served. At noon, the presentation will begin.
The March 18 event topic is Substance Use Disorder, presented by Dr. Oranu G. Ibekie, family medicine, and Jason Padgett, Addiction Services program director with Phoenix Paramedics.
Upcoming dates and topics for the series include:
- Tuesday, May 19
- : Vaping and Cessation Support — presented by Cynthia Cunningham, RT with Franciscan Health
- Tuesday, Aug. 18
- : Medicare 101 and Senior Promise — presented by Sherri VanBuren, Franciscan Insurance Services Coordinator
- Tuesday, Oct. 20
- : Skin Cancer — presented by Dr. Sameer Z. Ahmed, oncologist with Franciscan Physician Network
This series is free, but registration is required and can be made by calling Franciscan Health Rensselaer Administration at 219-866-2004 or registering online at FranciscanHealth.org/EducationWI.
Registration is available for one session at a time or each session ahead of time.