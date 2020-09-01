How? How does one describe someone else’s ordeal?
Especially one that transformed eight months of her and her family’s life into an unimaginable pain, physically, mentally and emotionally?
Cancer is abhorrent. Disgusting. Any negative adjective one can think of, cancer is that. Hearing someone has cancer sends an immediate tinge of pain and sorrow. Family members have suffered through it, friends have suffered through it and acquaintances have suffered through it.
It should never happen to anyone, much less an adolescent or a child.
Caitlyn Conn dealt with it how she could — with humor, and a bit of wonderment.
She joked about the first bloody nose — “It was a good one. A really good one, ” of a spurt that took nearly an hour to stop.
She would show off bruises to her friends. In the latter stages, she would prompt friends or others to touch her port.
She even cracked her first cancer joke in January.
“We were watching a commercial about childhood cancer while staying at the pediatric hospital,” Caitlyn said. “We were on the oncology level, and for some reason I thought it was so funny.”
It was a commercial for the American Cancer Society. Caitlyn and Rachael Conn were at a children’s hospital. Being treated for cancer.
The irony was the perfect setup.
“I thought, ‘This is the perfect time to make a joke,’” Caitlyn said. “I leaned over with the most blank stare and said, ‘What kind of loser gets cancer? Oh, wait.’ I was proud of that.”
There was a beat as Rachael registered it all. They both cracked up.
The family also cracked up at all the stuffed animals and blankets accumulated. Knowing it all came from a place of love made it that much more special.
Love was crucial during those eight months, especially from those who worked with Caitlyn. Not really an overly emotional person — unless it comes to being emotional about sports — Caitlyn knew there was a time at the end she would not necessarily be happy with.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital has a tradition all patients must go through on their final, I-beat-this-horrid-disease final checkup day.
It is to read from a plaque, and ring a bell.
It is a tradition for everyone — for the survivor, for the other patients, for the doctors, for the nurses.
She understood the tradition. But she also hates making a big deal of herself — even as an athlete. And being typical Caitlyn, she balked. Sort of.
“I was OK with reading it, but they wanted me to yell it out. I didn’t want to yell,” Caitlyn said.
“Kristen wasn’t going to let Mommy read it for her. Kristen was one of her nurses, and Lauren and Haley,” Pat said. “They were giving her some major crap about reading that. ‘Mom can’t do everything for you, you have to do something yourself.’”
The entire floor practically shows up. A couple nurses who weren’t slated to work that day showed up, just because. And Rachael has a short video of Caitlyn reading the sign and ringing the bell.
It began with humor between mother and daughter with the “I think I’m dying” text and video. It ended with humor.
“We got in the car to go home and Mom was mad because I didn’t face her while I read (the sign),” Conn said, staring right into her mother’s face as they sat across from each other at the dining room table. “I was like, ‘You should have been in a spot where you could see my face.’”