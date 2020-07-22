DELPHI — Four County has expanded to a new location at the Brooks Center in Delphi.
The Brooks Center, built in 2008, was designed specifically to serve the needs of human services agencies in Carroll County. Four County will join seven existing not-for-profit organizations located at 901 Prince William Road in Delphi.
Four County is a non-profit community mental health center serving the communities of north-central Indiana for more than 40 years.
Services to Carroll County residents began July 17.
This evolution was spurred by a long since established relationship with residents of Carroll County. Residents had previously made the decision to seek services at the Logansport location for outpatient and medication management services. Community leaders reached out to Four County and expressed a call for additional services to meet the mental health and substance use treatment needs in the community.
Continued growth and demand occurred as Four County and Carroll Consolidated Schools Corporation recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Brooks Center building was chosen as it holds an established reputation as a one-stop-shop for human services. The center’s values align with Four County’s “Better Care, Better Together” mission as an individual can now receive physical health care, interact with needed social service agencies, and receive mental health care all in the same location.
Services will be provided by qualified Four County associates: Outpatient Therapist Whitney Merrell, DCS skills trainers Alyssa Plank and Allison Sherrill, and Skills Trainer for School Based Services Antonio Fernandez.
Services provided will include:
- Therapy
- Community-Based
- School-Based
- Aid to the Department of Child Services
- Virtual/Phone Based Psychiatry
Four County hours of operation at Brooks Center will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the access center 574-722-5151 or 1-800-552-3106.