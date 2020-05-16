WEST LAFAYETTE — Duke Energy will decorate the headstones in the Indiana Veterans’ Home cemetery in observance of Memorial Day.
The flag-planting will be 8:30 a.m. May 18. Duke Energy State President Stan Pinegar will participate in the flag-planting, along with 10 Duke Energy team members and IVH staff.
IVH continues to be free of COVID-19 and all participants will follow mask and distancing protocols.
The IVH cemetery accepted its first burial in 1896 and there are currently nearly 3,000 veterans of every war conflict laid to rest there.
The Indiana Veterans’ Home provides long-term care, independent living, and short-term rehabilitation services for honorably discharged Indiana veterans and their spouses.
Located on 250-plus acres in West Lafayette, IVH has been a provider of veterans’ services since 1896.