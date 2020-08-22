MONTICELLO — Fire departments in Monticello and Delphi are preparing to team up next week and respond to a “major incident.”
It’s all part of an all-day emergency preparedness and response exercise Aug. 24 hosted by NIPSCO and its parent company NiSource Inc. It will involve all local first responders such as police, fire, EMS, emergency management agencies and others to ensure future response and preparedness if the need ever arises.
There is also a virtual component to the exercise, according to NIPSCO officials, that includes a simulation in collaboration with local first responders.
The all-day exercise will be in Monticello, along with the virtual components at Monticello and Delphi fire departments.
The large-scale exercise will be the first of its kind for NIPSCO, Indiana’s largest natural gas and second-largest electric distribution company, that includes public safety.
“While we regularly conduct tabletop exercises with our internal teams, this is a great opportunity to walk through what a real-life example could look like with our external partners,” said Justin Darling, emergency preparedness and response manager for NiSource. “Public safety is a top priority of our company. Exercises like this are crucial to ensuring we are doing everything we can to ensure that safety.”
Craig Green, assistant fire chief at MFD, said none of the participants will know what the “major incident” will be until the exercise begins.
“The partnerships we have developed with our local NiSource Utility Company, as well as all other public safety agencies in both White and Carroll counties, is something we are very thankful for,” he said. “Large-scale combined emergency exercises of this nature are of great benefit to both the emergency responders and all of the residents alike. The knowledge, skills and proficiencies gained by participating in multi-agency emergency exercises such as this are an absolute must to assure a successful mitigation of any emergency that may occur in our region.”
There will be a mobile command center on site, as is standard practice in all major incidents that involve multiple first responder agencies.
The command centers help support a safe, efficient and effective incident response, and they will help teams increase effectiveness and reach when responding to emergencies.
Each trailer includes a conference room, 17 Wi-Fi-enabled workstations, a 360-degree camera on each corner that spans 42-feet above the trailer, sound-deadening insulation and more.