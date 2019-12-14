MONTICELLO — For the last two Sundays, the congregations of New Hope Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches have seamlessly shared the same space for their respective services.
Schedules have been aligned to make it work as New Hope Lutheran’s congregation uses the First Presbyterian chapel while church leaders search for a more permanent location.
New Hope’s last service at its former fellowship hall at 230 S. 650 East in Monticello (near Miller-Roscka Funeral Home) was Nov. 24.
“(First Presbyterian Church has) been very gracious to us. It’s obviously God’s hand at work in this whole process,” New Hope church council president Jim Culross said.
According to Betsy Bossaer, of First Presbyterian Church, the leadership of New Hope Lutheran Church contacted FPC’s church leadership in early 2017 about using parts of the church as New Hope Lutheran faced the possibility of losing its building due to financial constraints.
“Our session unanimously agreed that was possible,” she said. “That began a fruitful relationship between our two church families.”
The two church congregations have conducted plenty of activities together, including joint worship services at each other’s buildings, outdoor services on the White County Courthouse square, several mission/outreach projects, handed out candy at Spirit of Monticello, Bingo at Monticello Health Care and the recent First Fruits Thanksgiving Service, in which church members donated a food item to a local pantry.
New Hope Lutheran Pastor Doug Givan said the sale two years ago of the parsonage on the New Hope Lutheran property helped fund the mortgage payment every month.
“This alleviated the financial pressure, along with solid giving by New Hope members,” Givan said. “We continued to worship every Sunday and reach out to serve the community.”
The New Hope Lutheran church property sale closed Dec. 5
New Hope Lutheran began sharing space Dec. 1 in First Presbyterian Church building for all its ministry needs. Bossaer said the shared ministry will continue while New Hope works to renovate a “new” space to call their church home. New Hope will conduct their regular Sunday morning worship in the First Presbyterian Church chapel, while the two churches will share fellowship space.
“Right now, it’s working out,” Culross said. “From a service standpoint, we think we’re OK.”
New Hope will use several rooms in the First Presbyterian Church’s upstairs for office and storage spaces. Schedules will be worked out for meeting needs, Bible study and the dart ball league.
“The two churches are a blessing to each other and we are glad that we are able to provide them a ‘sanctuary’ in their time of need,” Bossaer said.
Givan said New Hope Lutheran is “thankful to God for the generosity and kindness” shown by First Presbyterian Church, and added that New Hope Lutheran is still active.
“New Hope Lutheran is not closing, the building has been sold,” he said. “New Hope is praying about the future knowing not what the future holds, but Who holds the future.”
The New Hope Lutheran congregation — about 35 members, according to Culross — will have to adjust being in a smaller space. Their former fellowship hall seated about 200.
“It’s kind of sparse. It’s interesting to see how putting 35 people in smaller space will be,” he said. “It’ll be nice, more comfortable.”
New Hope Lutheran’s traditional worship services begin at 9 a.m. Sunday; First Presbyterian Church begins its services at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, visit http://monticellofpc.org (First Presbyterian Church) or http://newhopelutheranelca.com (New Hope Lutheran). Both churches also have a presence on social media.