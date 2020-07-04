MONTICELLO — First Merchants Bank in Monticello donated $6,000 to the White County United Way Community Relief Fund.
The donation will be used to revitalize and stabilize community services for low or moderate-income individuals or programs that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gift is part of a larger $1 million pledge initiative through First Merchants Bank that supports fund disbursements to nearly 100 non-profit organizations throughout Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.
Together with the Community Foundation of White County, the Jasper Newton Foundation and the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, White County United Way has been able to help fund various agencies and programs that serve area residents during this time of crisis.
White County United Way Executive Director Nikie Jenkinson said the organization is grateful to First Merchants Bank for their generosity and dedication to supporting community based relief efforts, especially in this time of need.
“First Merchants Bank stands strong and ready to serve the communities that make us strong,” said Tony Albrecht, regional president of First Merchants Bank. “As such, we appreciate the opportunity to support White County United Way as they serve and assist those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
People interested in contributing to the Community Relief Fund may visit whitecountyunitedway.org and follow the links under the Community Relief Fund tab.
Individuals seeking assistance should call 211. Only non-profit organizations may apply for relief through the Community Relief Fund.
For additional information contact Jenkinson through email, whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com; or call the office at 574-583-6544.