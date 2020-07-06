MONTICELLO — A picnic shelter-like structure was completely destroyed July 5 after a fire broke out at the building along Lake Shafer near Tall Timbers Marina.
The wood building, located in the 4500-4600 block of North West Shafer Drive, was totally engulfed, with the roof missing, by the time firefighters arrived. Fire departments from Monticello, Buffalo and Monon each responded. Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers were also on the scene.
According to a report from the Monticello Fire Department, a black column of smoke could be seen from Sixth and Hanawalt streets in Monticello. The reported noted that a downed power line ran along the east side of the parking lot on top of a nearby hedge and on the ground. Arcing, the report states, was visible on the ground and at the utility pole.
The report states the fire was brought under control upon first application of water. Damage was sustained by the REMC utility pole, as well as to several vehicles parked nearby. A nearby house also sustained damage to siding.
Members of the Facebook group White County Scanner first started inquiring about the fire at 4:18 p.m. July 5 with a photo and post stating "Something burning." The photo clearly shows Indiana Beach with a black column of smoke rising in the distance behind it.
One of the 31 posts (as of 9:20 p.m. Monday) contained a three-second video showing the fire (https://bit.ly/2ZBZn4o).
No injuries were reported, and no cause has been determined as the fire is still under investigation.