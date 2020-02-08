MONTICELLO — The candidate-filing period for the 2020 May 5 primary election expired at noon Friday with a majority of Republicans filling out the field.
All told, 38 Republicans (some filed candidacy for both precinct committeemen and state delegate slots), five Democrats and two Independents filed paperwork for this year’s primary.
Of all the local seats up for election, only one appears to be contested beyond the primary level — District 2 county commissioner.
In that race, three Republicans — Kevin Page, of Wolcott; Craig Byroad, of Rensselaer; and Christopher D. Fullerton, of Reynolds, will square off May 5. That winner will likely face Darin Griesey, of Monticello, as no other Democrat filed for the race.
The seat is being vacated by current County Commissioner John Heimlich, who has decided not run for re-election.
In the District 1 county commission race, incumbent Steve Burton, of Brookston, faces Steven Christopher, of Battle Ground, in the primary. The winner will get the seat in the general election as, again, no Democrat filed.
The race for White County Superior Court judge sees two candidates — Robert J. Little and Brad Woolley — squaring off in the GOP primary, with the winner taking over for retiring Judge Robert Mrzlack since there is no competition beyond the primary.
Barbara Nydegger, Tracey McCormick and former White County Clerk Paula Bruder — all Republicans — each filed paperwork to run for county treasurer, with the winner facing no competition in the general election.
Republicans Art Anderson, Casey Crabb, Jim Davis and Curtis Grigsby are all running for seats on the White County Council.
The Chalmers Town Council appears to lack competition, with the exception of one seat. Marcus King (R) is running for Seat 1, Herbert Chamberlain (R) is running for Seat 3, Pam Brown (D) for Seat 4 and Patrick Pool (R) for Seat 5.
Renee Collier (R) and Kristopher Kelly (R) are vying for Seat 2 on the council.
In Wolcott, Republicans Sandra Gloss and Rex Pearson are running for seats on the town council, as are Independents Richard Lynn and Michael J. Johnson.
The following is the complete list, as of noon Friday, Feb. 7, from the White County Clerk’s Office:
Superior Court Judge: Robert J. Little (R), Battle Ground; Brad Woolley (R), Monticello.
County Treasurer: Barbara A. Nydegger (R), Monticello; Tracey McCormick (R), Monticello; Paula L. Bruder (R), Monticello.
County Commission 1: Steve Burton (R), Brookston; Steven Christopher (R), Battle Ground.
County Commission 2: Kevin Page (R), Wolcott; Craig Byroad (R), Rensselaer; Christopher D. Fullerton (R), Reynolds; Darin Griesey (D), Monticello.
County Council: Art Anderson (R), Monticello; Kevin “Casey” Crabb (R), Monticello; James B. Davis (R), Monon; Curtis Grigsby (R), Monticello.
Chalmers Town Council: Marcus King (R), Chalmers, Seat 1; Renee Collier (R), Chalmers, Seat 2; Kristopher Kelley (R), Chalmers, Seat 2; Herbert L. Chamberlain (R), Chalmers, Seat 3; Pam Brown (D), Chalmers, Seat 4; Patrick Pool (R), Chalmers, Seat 5.
Wolcott Town Council: Sandra Gloss (R), Wolcott; Richard A. Lynn (I), Wolcott; Michael J. Johnson (I), Wolcott; Rex Pearson (R), Wolcott.
Republican Precinct Committeemen: Gary L. Allen, Monticello (Union 4), Eric Becker, Monticello (Union 6), Terri Brooks, Wolcott (Princeton), Robert M. Callahan, Monticello (Union 3), Tracie Dahlenberg, Monticello (Liberty), James B. Davis, Monon (Monon), Dawn Girard, Brookston (Prairie 1), Stephen W. Grayson, Monticello (Union 2), Raymond L. Kramer, Monticello (Union 5), Christopher P. Phillips, Battle Ground (Prairie 2), Judy M. Schlegelmilch, Idaville (Lincoln), Michael R. Smolek, Idaville (Cass), Marla Storm, Monticello (Big Creek), Diann Walker, Reynolds (West Point), Joseph R. Weiss, Monticello (Union 1).
Republican State Delegates: Eric Becker, Monticello; Robert M. Callahan, Monticello; James B. Davis, Monon; Mark A. Delgado, Monticello; Stephen W. Grayson, Monticello; Christopher P. Phillips, Battle Ground; Matthew A. McKean, Monticello; Marla Storm, Monticello.
Democratic State Delegates: Jerry D. Altman, Monticello; Tabitha N. Bartley, Monticello; Kathryn A. Hanft, Monticello.