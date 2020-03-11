MONTICELLO — U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Monticello is accepting comments about an environmental assessment for proposed new construction to a hog farm in White County.
The 4,800-hog facility is located southeast of White County Road 800 North in Cass Township, about three miles southwest of Buffalo and 1½ miles south of the Liberty Landfill.
The primary objective of the activity to finish hog barns with reinforced concrete underfloor manure storage pits.
FSA is accepting comments on the potential effects of the proposed project on protected resources and people through March 27. Information regarding the project can be reviewed in person at the White County FSA Office, 515 S. Country Lane, Monticello. Comments should be submitted by mail to Susan K. Hovermale at 515 S. Country Lane, Monticello, IN 47960; or by email to susan.hovermale@usda.gov.
In keeping with the provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, all comments received will be considered. No action will be taken or a decision made until after the environmental review process has been conducted. All who comment will be notified of FSA’s decision when it is available and advised where underlying documentation will be made available.
If Freedom of Information Act requests are received, the USDA is not able to withhold the names and addresses of commenters.