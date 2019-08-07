MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes High School senior-to-be Carlos Westbrook hopes his Boy Scout project will be around for a long time to come.
As part of his effort to earn the rank of Eagle Scout — the highest a Scout can attain — Westbrook partnered with several city entities to help build a new gazebo in the open space next to Monticello City Hall.
“This has probably been the greatest achievement of my life because this will be here for years to come,” said Westbrook, a member of Troop 154. “Hopefully I will get to tell my kids about it. They can come and look at it. I hope it stays a part of Monticello for a really long time.”
The new gazebo replaces the former one built by a local civic organization in the mid-1990s. It was located just east of where the new one now stands.
“The location was moved closer to the sidewalk in the hope that more of our residents would see it and use it,” said Cathy Gross, the city’s ADA/Title IV coordinator. “This does seem to be the case, especially during the school year as students wait for their bus here.”
Over the years, the gazebo fell into disrepair and efforts to repair or replace it were not successful.
That is, until Westbrook came along.
“He chose this as his project and worked with many community partners to make this happen,” Gross said.
“This was one of the ideas we had and we worked with it because the city needed a new (gazebo),” Westbrook said. “We talked about it with the city and it ended up being my project. I had to organize it, get all the funding for it, figure out where I was going to get the materials for the concrete and gazebo.”
Gross, fellow scouts and numerous city leaders watched as Westbrook cut the yellow ribbon Aug. 5 marking the “official” opening of the gazebo to the public.
Financial partners include: Monticello City Council, Streets of Monticello Association, Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA, Ellis Mann Concrete, Norway Gardens, Monticello Street, Fire and Parks departments, White Carroll REMC, Boy Scouts, and assorted volunteers — just to name a few.
Gross said Dan Oldenkamp was critical in helping Westbrook locate the funding sources for the project.
“He truly picked up the ball,” she said.
The large contingent of community members who helped is what Westbrook said the gazebo project was really all about.
“That was the biggest thing for me. I wanted it to be a huge community involvement because this is supposed to represent the community, and stand out and show how great Monticello is and how much it’s improving,” he said. “I know the last couple of years we’ve been getting a lot of new stuff. It’s awesome. The city’s growing and hopefully this will be a nice addition.”
Gross said she hopes people in the community will enjoy the newest addition to downtown Monticello.
“We do want to encourage our community to stop, have a seat, and just rest a while in our new gazebo,” she said.
Westbrook said he has plans to enter the U.S. Army after graduation.