Drew Brees visits Ross-Ade

Drew Brees on the sidelines Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

 Photo by Michael Johnson

WEST LAFAYETTE — New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl XLIV Most Valuable Player Drew Brees visited Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday and took in the Purdue-Nebraska football game.

The Saints are on a bye week in the NFL, so the former Purdue All-American signal-caller took the opportunity — at the invitation of Boilermakers head football coach Jeff Brohm — to visit with the team before the game and give the players words of encouragement.

Drew Brees pumps up Boilermakers

Brees also took the microphone during a media timeout early in the fourth quarter to urge the Ross-Ade Stadium crowd to pump up the team and help them to victory.

The Boilermakers pulled out a 31-27 win in the final minute over the Cornhuskers.

