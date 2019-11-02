WEST LAFAYETTE — New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl XLIV Most Valuable Player Drew Brees visited Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday and took in the Purdue-Nebraska football game.
The Saints are on a bye week in the NFL, so the former Purdue All-American signal-caller took the opportunity — at the invitation of Boilermakers head football coach Jeff Brohm — to visit with the team before the game and give the players words of encouragement.
Brees also took the microphone during a media timeout early in the fourth quarter to urge the Ross-Ade Stadium crowd to pump up the team and help them to victory.
The Boilermakers pulled out a 31-27 win in the final minute over the Cornhuskers.