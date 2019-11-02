Drew Brees inspires football team with pep talk, watches Purdue beat Nebraska

WEST LAFAYETTE —A familiar face appeared at Saturday's Purdue-Nebraska game, and the welcome he received on an otherwise blustery winter-like day couldn't have been any warmer.
New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl XLIV Most Valuable Player Drew Brees strolled the sidelines and visited with players and Purdue staff, and stopped to pose for photographs and some on-the-spot media interviews -- all while the Boilermakers were battling Nebraska on the gridiron.
The Saints are on a bye week in the NFL, so the former Purdue All-American signal-caller took the opportunity — at the invitation of Boilermakers head football coach Jeff Brohm — to visit with the team inside the locker room before the game and give the players words of encouragement.
"Man, it's supposed to be my bye week, but you guys got my heart thumping thinking it's game day for me, too," Brees said Saturday. "I appreciate being in this locker room. I appreciate you guys."
Brees told the players that Purdue holds a special place in his heart before he shifted gears to pump-up mode.
"Every season is full of defining moments, and you never know when those defining moments will happen," he said. "Why not today? Why can’t today be one of those defining moments?"
Then he singled out each position, beginning with the defensive backs.
“Where are my DBs?” he asked. “Man, you guys have to play with swagger today. I’ve never met good DBs that didn’t go out there with ultimate confidence. Me, as a quarterback, I’m trying to attack you guys at all times. If I complete a ball in front of you, you better get up and say, ‘You got lucky. Come at me again.’ Swagger, DBs. That’s what I want to see.”
He told Purdue’s linebackers to “hit somebody, man,” and told wide receivers to step up and “make that play.”
Brees told the running backs that he loves them for all they do.
“Man, you gotta block, you gotta catch, you gotta run, you gotta tote the rock,” he said. “Let’s see it today.”
Quarterbacks, he said, “throw darts” and balls “don’t touch the ground.”
He called tight ends the best athletes on the field because they’re asked to do many things.
“Toughness. You guys epitomize it,” he said. “Let’s see it.”
The offensive line, Brees told them, controls the game at “all times”; defensive ends should make opponents fear them; and defensive tackles “hold down the fort and hold strong.”
Brees concluded by telling the Boilermakers to play the game with energy, emotion and excitement.
“One play at a time because you don’t know what play is going to be the most important play of the game, the defining moment for the game,” he said, “and maybe for your season or your run to start your streak.
“The most important thing: Play for each other,” he added. “Look to the brother next to you, man. That’s what it’s all about.”
Brees also took the microphone during a media timeout early in the fourth quarter to urge the Ross-Ade Stadium crowd to pump up the team and help them to victory.
The Boilermakers pulled out a 31-27 win in the final minute over the Cornhuskers.
Brees played for the Boilers from 1997-2000 and owns numerous school and NCAA records. A two-time Heisman finalist, he led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl appearance during the 2000 season.
In that same year, he won the Maxwell Award as the nation's top collegiate player, as well as being named Academic All-American Player of the Year and was a recipient of the National Football Foundation's post-graduate scholarship.
In Brees' five years with the San Diego Chargers and 14 years with the New Orleans Saints, he has been elected to 12 Pro Bowls while being named 2004 Comeback Player of the Year, 2006 All-Pro Team, 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, 2008 and 2011 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl XLIV champion and MVP.