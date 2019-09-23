MONTICELLO — If you're planning to visit downtown Monticello on Monday and Tuesday, don't expect a quick trip through town.
And you most certainly shouldn't expect to park anywhere along Main Street.
The city began milling work along Main Street early Monday morning. The work is taking place between Harrison and Marion streets.
Milling involves grinding up an asphalt surface (anywhere from a couple of inches to a full-depth removal) to provide a smooth and even surface for repaving.
No parking will be allowed during the work. Drivers can expect street closures, delays and detours during the construction phase.
Crews have also been working on replacing sidewalks along North Main Street, between Broadway and Harrison streets. While the sidewalk work is mostly complete, drivers should still be aware of road workers in the construction zones.