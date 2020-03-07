INDIANAPOLIS — Struggling to file a tax return because an employer hasn’t sent out a W-2 or 1099? The pressure is on because tax day is less than six weeks away. Good thing the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) has advice for those still waiting.
First, Hoosiers should contact their employer to request their W-2 or 1099 information in order to file their individual taxes for 2019. If unsuccessful, they should contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) directly.
“While most employers issue wage statements to their employees timely, there are cases where they are delayed,” said DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “For those rare cases when you don’t have the statements you need, there are other options available.”
By law, all employers are required to mail W-2s or 1099s to their employees by Jan. 31. If an employee has not yet received this information, they need to follow these steps:
Contact the employer to request a copy of the W-2 or 1099 and ensure the employer has the correct mailing address.
Call the IRS for assistance at 800-829-1040 and have the following information available:
Name, address, Social Security number and phone number;
Employer’s name, address and phone number;
Dates employed; and
An estimated amount of wages paid and federal income tax withheld in 2019. In this case, amounts from a year-end or final pay stub can be used.
File both your federal and state taxes by April 15th (or file for an extension).
Use federal Form 4852, (Substitute for Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement) when filing a federal tax return and estimate wages and withholding as accurately as possible.
File an Indiana tax return using the information provided on the federal tax return.
Individuals who receive an amended W-2 or 1099 after filing returns, may need to file an amended return. More information about amended returns can be found on DOR’s website at in.gov/6340.htm
Need further assistance? DOR’s Customer Service team is available to help, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., EST by calling (317) 232-2240.