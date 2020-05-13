INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) announces additional extensions for the filing and payment of certain individual and corporate tax returns to provide further relief during the COVID-19 health crisis.
These extensions are in addition to the ones previously announced on March 19, 2020.
In conjunction with the additional federal extensions provided by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under Notice 2020-23, DOR has extended the following Indiana deadlines:
- Individual estimated payments originally due on June 15, 2020, are now due on or before July 15, 2020.
- The deadline for filing a claim for refund of income tax set to expire between April 1 and July 14, 2020, is now extended to July 15, 2020 (including refunds of withholding or estimated tax paid in 2016).
- Corporate estimated payments due on April 20, May 20 or June 22, 2020, are now due on or before July 15, 2020.
- The corporate tax returns listed below due on May 15, June 15 or July 15, 2020, are now due on Aug. 17, 2020. This includes forms IT-20, IT-41, IT-65, IT-20S, FIT-20, IT-6WTH and URT-1.
“Our team is constantly monitoring IRS actions and taking the steps required to help Hoosiers who may be experiencing difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic,” DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes said.
DOR announced several other filing and payment deadline extensions in mid-March. All changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on DOR’s Coronavirus webpage at dor.in.gov/7078.htm.
Customers with questions about individual income taxes may call DOR Customer Service at 317-232-2240. Customers with specific questions regarding corporate income taxes may call 317-232-0129. Customer Service is available to take calls Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., EST. Customers may also email DOR using the online form at dor.in.gov/3392.htm.