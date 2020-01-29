MONTICELLO — It’s time again for the annual Jazz Café.
Twin Lakes Bands and the TL Band Boosters will present their annual Jazz Café at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Twin Lakes High School Auditorium, 300 S. Third St.
This year’s guest will be the Directors’ Jazz Orchestra of Indianapolis.
“We are honored to feature the Directors’ Jazz Orchestra of Indianapolis,” said Sam Wells, Twin Lakes High School Band director. “This is a group dedicated to performing genres of jazz and spreading music throughout Indiana communities.”
The Directors’ Jazz Orchestra began as the Madison County Directors’ Band. It evolved and in 2001 began playing in its current format.
The have performed at the Indiana Music Educator’s Conference and at numerous community events. They have a full summer concert series scheduled through central Indiana. The band is under the direction of Chris Taylor.
The Jazz Café will also feature the following award-winning groups: the Twin Lakes Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Sam Wells, and the Roosevelt Middle School Jazz Band, under the direction of Kelso Daning.
The concert will end around 4 p.m.
The doors open at 1:30 p.m. Desserts and drinks will be served, and the TL Band Boosters will host a silent auction. Proceeds from the event are earmarked for the Twin Lakes Band program.
“We appreciate the support of the greater Monticello business community and also those individual families who support the band program,” said Rebecca Milligan, TL Band Booster president. “Annually, our bands win state awards for marching, concert and jazz band performance. We also earn the esteemed state ‘All Music Award.’ We’re very proud of the outstanding music tradition here at Twin Lakes.”
Pre-sale tickets are $10, or $15 at the door. People may purchase tickets from Wells at Twin Lakes High School, Daning at Roosevelt Middle School, or at the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce, 105 W. Broadway. Children younger than 5 are admitted free.
For more information, contact Janet Dold, chamber executive director, at 574-583-7220.