MONTICELLO — Another big-name guest — actually two — will headline this year's White County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner.
"Diamond and Silk" — Lynnette Diamond Hardaway and Rochelle Silk Richardson — will be at the April 3 dinner scheduled for the Best Western Brandywine.
Tickets and pricing will be announced soon, according to Shannon Mattix, chairman of the White County GOP.
Last year, the Lincoln Day dinner featured retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, who was at the time president of the National Rifle Association.
Hardaway and Richardson are biological sisters from North Carolina and are video "vloggers," internet sensations, influencers, hosts of “The Viewers View” and “Diamond and Silk Chit Chat Live.”
According to a story in Rolling Stone magazine, they are former lifelong Democrats who became Republicans in September 2015 after they saw Donald Trump announce his candidacy for President on television. According to Hardaway, "When he announced and we heard everything that he stood for, it was on and poppin’, and we’ve been on the Trump train ever since."
Although officially unaffiliated with the Trump campaign, they urged support for Trump via social media efforts and rallies, and traveled to three states for the campaign.
The two women first joined Trump as the "Stump for Trump Girls" on stage at his Raleigh, N.C., rally in December 2015.
Hardaway and Richardson also initiated a "Ditch and Switch" campaign to encourage Democrats to register as Republicans, and created a website explaining to voters which states had closed primaries and when the deadlines were for changing party affiliations.
They regularly appear on Fox News shows including "Hannity," "Fox News Sunday," "Watters' World," "The Ingraham Angle" and "Fox & Friends." In November 2018, Diamond and Silk were given a show on Fox Nation, the online Fox News streaming service.