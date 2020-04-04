DEMOTTE — The leader of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter Friday informing members that the town's annual Touch of Dutch Festival and Parade is canceled for this year.
Chamber president Derek Stegenga said it has been cancelled “due to safety concerns around the COVID-19 virus.” He added that it was a difficult decision to make.
“We are absolutely certain that this is the choice that had to be made,” he said, adding that planning for Touch of Dutch starts months in advance and includes marketing, booking entertainment and accommodations, as well as getting equipment and vendors.
“It would be irresponsible of us to continue planning without firm knowledge that the event would take place,” Stegenga said.
The board of directors unanimously agreed.
“While we treasure the festival and the community it creates in DeMotte each August, we simply cannot put our friends, families and community members, and fellow Hoosiers at risk by hosting this three-day long gathering in this uncertain time,” Stegenga said.
He invited people to plan for the August 2021 festival.
“We look forward to seeing your smiling faces next year and know that our community will be better than ever,” Stegenga said.