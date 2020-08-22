DELPHI — A Carroll County woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning after she lost control of her vehicle and ended up in a ditch along the Hoosier Heartland Highway.
Kelli Aragon, 30, of Delphi, was flown to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with unspecified internal injuries.
The accident happened just before noon Aug. 18 along the HHH, just south of County Road 500 North in Carroll County. According to law enforcement, they received a 911 call about a vehicle in a ditch on the northwest side of the highway.
According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Aragon was northbound on the HHH when, for reasons unknown, she lost control of her 2015 Chrysler 200 passenger car.
Witnesses told law enforcement that Aragon’s vehicle crossed the highway median into the southbound lanes and into the ditch.
Authorities believe Aragon’s vehicle may have rolled at least once before landing upright. The vehicle’s airbags also deployed.
Emergency personnel found Aragon initially unconscious but later regained partial consciousness. Authorities said based on information obtained by investigators, Aragon may have suffered some a medical event prior to the crash.
Sheriff’s investigators continue to follow up and do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors.
As of Thursday afternoon, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said Aragon was in stable condition at IU Health Methodist Hospital.