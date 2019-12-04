DELPHI — What’s more inviting than an old-fashioned Christmas at the Canal in Delphi?
The 31st annual holiday festival will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Canal Park, about a dozen blocks north of the traffic light in front of the Carroll County Courthouse
“This year’s holiday bazaar event features a visit with Santa for children; many 19th century crafts to buy; seasonal music to enjoy; and hot apple dumplings ready to eat,” said Janet Ayres, board chair with the Canal Association. “You can watch craftsmen at work making hand-made items for sale that make perfect gifts” she says.
There is full access to the many 1850s Pioneer Village buildings (most with ADA access) and Canal Park is geared for all ages to enjoy. Pioneer Village, its shops and early era buildings feature skilled craftsmen who have their handmade goods for sale.
“Experiencing the outdoors will entice your bundled-up bodies for whatever weather conditions prevail,” said Beverly Seese, of Matron in the Fouts Log House. “Visiting Pioneer Village and its many canal-era log buildings will bring you in contact with more crafters and artisans working inside individual shop buildings — and they have craft items for sale, too,” she says.
Overall, 20 indoor vendors will have authentic goods for sale.
“You’ll be glad for the warmth of the wood fires in the village buildings, and you will enjoy the crafts and good smells inside those relocated structures where, years ago, Carroll County folks lived and raised their children,” Seese said.
The greatest array of crafts will be inside the Canal’s Conference Center.
Holiday music will be performed by local musicians, including Sharon McKnight.
Entry into the 1844 Reed Case House will be free to all as a Christmas gift to the public. Inside the Case House, Mark Smith will portray Mr. Case as people learn about his life and times.
There will be a narrated hike on the Towpath Trail, which leaves the Canal Center at 2 p.m. The tour will lead to the Red Bridge Settlement, where a big canal-era business was once operating. Delphi Historic Trails President Dan McCain will conduct the tour and tell about the production of plaster, mortar and whitewash by his great-great grandfather’s business along the Canal.
Call 765-564-2870 for more information or visit www.wabashanderiecanal.org.