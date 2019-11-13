DELPHI — What’s more inviting than an old-fashioned Christmas at the canal in Delphi?
“This year’s festival event features a visit with Santa for kids; many 19th century crafts to buy; seasonal music to enjoy; and hot apple dumplings ready to eat,” said Janet Ayres, board chair with the Canal Association. “You can watch craftsmen at work making hand-made items for sale that make perfect gifts” she says.
This year, the Christmas Festival will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Canal Park, located a dozen blocks north of the Carroll County Courthouse traffic light on Washington Street in Delphi.
There is full access to the many 1850s Pioneer Village buildings (most with ADA access). Canal Park is geared for all ages. Pioneer Village and its shops and early era buildings feature skilled craftsmen who have their hand-made goods for sale. Visit Cabin Crafts Gift Shop, with the warmth of the fireplace hearth, and fill your Christmas list from the many unique craft items offered.
“Experiencing the outdoors will entice your bundled-up bodies for whatever weather conditions prevail,” said Beverly Seese, matron in the Fouts Log House. “Visiting Pioneer Village and its many canal-era log buildings will bring you in contact with more crafters and artisans working inside individual shop buildings — and they have craft items for sale, too.”
Overall, 20 indoor vendors will be presenting authentic old-fashioned goods for sale.
“You’ll be glad for the warmth of the wood fires in the village buildings. And you will enjoy the crafts and good smells inside those relocated structures where, years ago, Carroll County folks lived and raised their children,” Beverly said.
The greatest array of crafts will be inside the Canal’s Conference Center.
“Fill your Christmas list with hand-crafted things to buy as one-of-a-kind gifts. Hum to the holiday music performed by local musicians including Sharon McKnight with her beautiful voice,” said Linda Cooper, coordinator of programs for Canal Park. “Take a moment and enjoy apple dumpling served with ice cream and a hot drink — or other food offerings, including homemade cookies. Plan to buy frozen dumplings to take home or to give as gifts.”
Enjoy Christmas as it comes alive inside the 1844 Reed Case House and learn about the life and times of Mr. Case as portrayed by Mark Smith. On this day, there will be no cost to enter Case House; it’s a Christmas gift to the public. Starting from the Case House, people can enjoy a guided winter walk on the Towpath Trail by joining a narrated hike that leaves the Canal Center at 2 p.m. This tour will lead to the Red Bridge Settlement where a big canal-era business was once operating. President Dan McCain will conduct the tour and tell about the production of plaster, mortar and whitewash by his great-great-grandfather’s business there along the canal.
This year’s event captures the vision of past generations. Children like to peer into the quaint cabins and see how life may have been back then. In all kinds of weather, kids like to play on the Playground Canal Boat.
Call 765-564-2870 for more information or visit www.wabashanderiecanal.org.