DELPHI — The Delphi Police Department is currently looking for a teenage girl who went missing March 25.
Samantha Balchunas, 15, of Delphi, was last seen Wednesday at her home in Delphi. Police say she was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt adorned with butterfly designs, blue jeans with holes, and white/black checkered Vans shoes.
She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.
People who have any information on Balchunas’ whereabouts are urged to contact the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2345.