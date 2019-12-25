DELPHI — Volunteers from the Wabash & Erie Canal Association and Delphi Historic Trails are offering a free “Day After Christmas” trail walk.
Called “Delphi Outdoor Funday,” it will take place Dec. 26.
Cold weather, deep snow or ice may be a factor for that afternoon; however last-minute cancellation information can be obtained by dialing the Canal’s Hotline for a recorded message at 765-564-6572. It could be a long walk or a short walk depending of the weather.
The longer walk, deemed more difficult, will assemble at 1 p.m. at the Canal Center, 1030 N. Washington St. Then a carpool will take a group to the Freedom Bridge to begin the walk.
Participants should come prepared with proper clothing for the weather. Wear layered clothing, gloves and sturdy shoes or boots. The walk will feature a trek along the former railbed of the Monon Line paralleling Deer Creek east of Delphi. People who become tired or cold can leave the group any time and return by backtracking the trail.
The trail passes many historic points and narration will be provided by the tour leader. This two-hour tour will arrive back at Canal Park.
The itinerary of historic points follows the Monon trail most of the way and on the way back to the canal, the walk will feature a stopover at the new Bicentennial Park site.
The shorter walk will be offered if weather conditions disallow the distance of the longer walk. It, too, will begin at the Canal Center at 1 p.m. Dec. 26.
This hike for all the family will explore the trail section at the northern section of Delphi’s canal reach. The group will return by 2 p.m. This will be an “easy” one-mile, slow stroll narrated by Dan McCain.
This trail loop will explore Red Bridge Settlement and the lime kilns area near the Canal Boat Warehouse. There was a canal boat-turning basin at that point and docks to receive/disperse cargo of that era.
For more information, contact McCain, historic trails chairman, at 765-412-4308, or email dan.mccain@gmail.com.