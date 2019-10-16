DELPHI — The Opera House Gallery of Contemporary Art will present the Delphi Invitational Art Show on Nov. 1-3.
It will be a fine arts show featuring works by Indiana artists in several different mediums including ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, paintings, printmaking, glass, photography, woodworking, textiles and more.
To enhance the artistic experience, there will be live music by Mike Almon, from 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 2, in the Delphi Opera House lobby.
At 2 p.m. Nov. 3, David Matlack, a Bloomington storyteller, will present a grand history of the Delphi Opera House with his tale, “The Oracle of Delphi.”
Visit www.delphioperahouse.org for ticket information.
The art show will be open to the public during the following times:
Nov. 1: 7-8:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
For those who become a “Purchase Award Sponsor,” pledge to purchase $50 or more during the show to gain gain access to the show before it opens to the public and enjoy a private reception with the artists on Friday evening.
Visit www.ohartgallery.com or call 765-201-7029 for more information.
The event is sponsored by Delphi Opera House and Opera House Gallery of Contemporary Art.