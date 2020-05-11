DELPHI – One of Delphi’s most popular events of the year that takes visitors back to the 1850s and the area’s early water transportation days has been canceled.
This year’s edition of the Canal Days Festival, slated for the July 4 weekend, won't happen, officials said, due to the COVID-19 health emergency but will return in July 2021.
“As much as we have all loved the events and gatherings for years at Canal Park in Delphi, some changes are being announced by the Carroll County Wabash & Erie Canal Association’s board this year” according to the group’s president, Dan McCain. “We are experiencing the downside to the worldwide virus pandemic and yet we have offerings that may please our faithful members and the public in general.”
The Canal Center and Museum, along with numerous programs, have been closed to the public since March 19. Pioneer Village and The Delphi, the canal boat that takes people on 40-minute cruises, are also closed. McCain said The Delphi will not operate this year.
In spite of the COVID-19 health emergency, McCain said the park and trails are still accessible for those who crave the outdoors, exercise and relaxation.
Park and Trail access, with benches along the way, allows public use. Trail entrances with parking is available several places around Delphi. Caution should be observed by those older and with health risk factors, McCain said.
Visitors who have self-contained motor homes with their own showers and restrooms can stay in the RV Park by making reservations (765-564-2870) and pre-paying for their stay. Otherwise no restrooms or showers are accessible in Canal Park, nor is the museum and historic 1844 Reed Case House open until later notice.
McCain said the center’s indoor contracted meetings, weddings, etc. have been cautioned that special cleanings will be necessary and all new events are being scheduled at least a week apart to protect members, employees, volunteers and the public.
“For now, enjoy our enchanting campus and facilities outdoors,’ McCain said.