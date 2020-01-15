MONTICELLO — The owner of a new coffee shop business in the northern end of Monticello hopes the city will consider brightening what is now an extremely dark street.
Schonda Gritten, owner of Greens & Beans, 602 W. Fisher St., asked the Monticello Common Council about installing more street lights along a stretch from her business — kitty-corner to the northern end of Third Street — to Sixth Street.
“There are four lights from Kroger to Foxwood Court, then no other lights until you reach Sixth Street,” she said. “It’s like a black hole.”
There is currently a dim orange-like street light at Third Street.
“We open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.,” she said. “It’s very dark in the morning there.”
Frank Arthur, superintendent of the city’s Street Department, said the issue has been reviewed and discussed.
“I agree. It’s pretty dark in that stretch,” he said.
Arthur said the city, as a general rule, installs street lights at intersections.
“There’s nothing that says we can’t put them in the middle of the block,” he said. “It’s a matter of calling NIPSCO, asking them to put (a light) on a pole and (NIPSCO) adding them to our bill, our invoice.”
Arthur added that individuals and businesses could also ask NIPSCO for a light to be placed on their property.
Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross asked the city’s police chief, Jason Lingenfelter, if there have been issues with crime along the dark stretch of Fisher Street.
“We had issues when it was a car lot … and when there was a landscaping business there in which they had a truck stolen from the parking lot,” he said, adding that there had been a string of crimes that the police department is currently wrapping up.
“It is dark there,” he said.
Adam Downey, the city’s wastewater superintendent, said both sides of Fisher Street are “pretty tight” as far as utilities and rights-of-way are concerned. An upcoming Community Crossing project involving the area would make installing a new pole, if deemed necessary, interesting, if not disruptive.
“I don’t think rights-of-way would be much of an issue there,” Arthur said. “NIPSO already has poles there and the power lines go through there. … Without talking to NIPSCO, I don’t believe there would be an addition of a new pole. It would, hopefully, only involve adding a light or two to the two existing poles.”
Rod Pool, the city’s water works superintendent, followed up Downey’s concern, adding that installation of a new pole would interfere with an upcoming project for the area.
“If you can’t put (a light) on an existing pole, a new pole will be right in the middle of a sidewalk when we do that project later,” he said.
The council’s attorney, George Loy, said the decision is ultimately left to the Board of Works and Safety, with a recommendation from the common council, then determining where the money will come from to pay for it.
Arthur estimated usage from a new streetlight would cost between $30-$40 per month.
“And that may be high,” he said.
Gross expressed her concern for installing lights at business parking lots, but added if there are other existing poles on city or NIPSCO rights-of-way, it shouldn’t be much of an issue.
“We need to be very careful,” she said, something at-large Councilman Ken Houston echoed.
“You’re not the only place in town that’s dark,” he said, adding that he worried about setting a precedent for other business owners to come forward and make similar requests.
Gritten said she plans to do her part and install lights on her property, which includes adding lights to her business sign perched near the road.
“It’s just that whole area from our building all the way down,” she said. “Driving through there is just very dark.”
The council took the matter under advisement until more information can be obtained.