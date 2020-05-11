BUFFALO – Bison burgers, car show, motorcycles and other festival attractions have been put on ice because of the COVID-19 health emergency.
The annual Buffalo Daze festival scheduled for June 13 has been canceled, according to festival organizers.
The event serves as Buffalo’s lone fundraiser to keep its annual Christmas light displays going, according to Pat Leis who, with her husband, Dick, head up the festival’s popular car show event. The funds, she said, also help pay for replacement and repair of lights that need it.
“We just want everyone to know this was not an easy decision to make but one that had to made for everyone’s safety, Pat Leis said.
Leis said the festival committee had already placed orders for a couple of new pieces, as well as for awards for the car show.
“We are going to be out some money, but we will figure out things and hopefully be back next June 12, 2021, with a great festival,” she said.
Festival favorites, aside from the car show, include numerous food booths staffed by local eateries, a bounce house and craft vendors. Children-oriented activities include woodworking, ID-making with the White County Sheriff’s Department, and games.
A decision about conducting this year’s Christmas light display has not yet been made.