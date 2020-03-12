MONTICELLO — Despite numerous closures of events, schools and colleges across Indiana, the 20th annual Lakes Area Home & Garden Show will go on as planned.
The show’s organizer, Brandi Page, said plans are still to conduct the show Saturday and Sunday at the Best Western Brandywine.
“We are still a go,” she said in an email to the Herald Journal on Thursday.
Page also issued a statement on the show’s Facebook page and website following a Thursday morning meeting with White County Health Department officials.
“We are closely monitoring health and safety concerns in regards to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and we are following recommendations by local and federal government agencies,” it states. “We are in contact with our local White County Health Department and they are asking that individuals in high risk groups to follow public health guidelines and not participate or attend.”
Page said if there are newer developments that cause a change of plans with the show, exhibitors will be notified via the event’s Facebook Page (https://bit.ly/2xBecu1) and website (https://bit.ly/3cPPQwy).
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There is no cost to enter the show.
According to data provided by the Indiana Department of Health, there were 12 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. March 11.
The nearest case of COVID-19 to White County is in Howard County, which borders southern Cass and southeastern Carroll counties.
Despite the proximity to Cass County, Daniel Ronk, superintendent of the Delphi Community School Corporation, issued a letter to parents March 11 to quell rumors that the school system will close.
"If a decision is made to temporarily close Delphi Schools due to the virus, parents and guardians will be the first to be informed," Ronk wrote. "We are working with teachers ... for long-range plans for E-learning not because we know it is going to happen but because it could happen as the county, state or federal government could order schools closed due to a health emergency."
Ronk wrote that closing schools will "totally disrupt" the lives of educators, parents and guardians.
"We will stay 'in school' for as long as possible," he wrote. "Short-term, we certainly want to get to spring break (March 19) to give ourselves an extra week as we study developments around us."
Indiana University Health White Memorial and Logansport Memorial hospitals have each implemented visitor restrictions amid the coronavirus concerns, with the latter also canceling several public classes and seminars for the remainder of the month.
Ivy Tech Community College and all its campuses, including Monticello, have delayed the start of all courses until March 23, after which it will deliver courses via online or other alternative means until April 5.
“At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative,” Ivy Tech president Sue Ellspermann said. “Ivy Tech currently offers nearly half of our courses online today. However, with more than 1,600 faculty across our 18 campuses, we will use next week to provide faculty the training, tools and support to provide quality instruction to our students so that they can successfully move forward with their educational and career goals.”
According to its website, Ivy Tech campuses and sites will remain open to provide student and business office assistance including the ability for students to meet with advisors, admissions and financial aid, use computers, and access to faculty as needed.
The state's three largest universities — Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame — announced this week the cancellation of all in-person classes after spring break. Each will move to online-only classes until further notice.