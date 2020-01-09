GREENCASTLE — Congressman Jim Baird said Thursday he will seek re-election to Indiana’s 4th Congressional District.
“Representing Hoosiers in the 4th Congressional District is an honor and privilege,” he said. “During my first year in office, I have worked alongside our farmers, veterans, educators and many others to advance policies that strengthen our economy and lead toward a bright future for the next generation. While Democrats put forth policies rooted in socialism, I am determined to stand against those ideas our country has fought against since our independence.
“The crucial juncture of our nation calls for leaders of principle and conviction. My love for our country runs deep, and I am prepared to keep standing for Hoosiers and our great country.”
Baird was first elected to Congress in 2018 and serves on the Agriculture Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. Before being elected to Congress, he served in the Indiana General Assembly.
Baird is a decorated Vietnam veteran, where he was awarded a Bronze Star with a V device, and two Purple Hearts with an Oak Leaf Cluster. He holds degrees from Purdue University and a Ph.D from the University of Kentucky.
Baird lives in Greencastle with his wife, Danise.
The 4th Congressional District comprises all or portions of 16 counties in west-central Indiana, including White and Jasper counties.