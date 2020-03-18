MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County will host a series of “Community Conversations” facilitated by Rural Community Solutions, a professional organization based in Iowa partnering with e2/Entrepreneurial Ecosystems based in Nebraska.
These conversations (both group and individual) are being conducted the week of March 30. Venues have been secured in Monon, Brookston, Wolcott and Monticello.
The goal of the conversations is to gain personal perceptions of life in White County from a wide range of citizens – how people view the community’s quality of life, its potential, and commitment to its future.
Data collected in these gatherings will be added to an extensive set of technical demographics already compiled by e2 for CFWC. When complete, resulting data and documents will be available to each city and town, county government, schools, nonprofits, and any interested individual or organization.
“Funded in part by a Community Leadership Planning Grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the Community Foundation is pleased to offer this unique opportunity to our community,” Leslie Goss, executive director of CFWC, said. “In total, the foundation is investing approximately $30,000 in this initiative, believing that it will provide valuable information as we examine White County’s current status as well as envision its future.”
According to Rural Community Solutions’ Frank and Kimberlee Spillers, who will be conducting the conversations, desired outcomes include:
• Help evolve a generational (25 years) vision of those strategic priorities that will contribute to community efficiency, collaboration, prosperity and vitality
• Identify five to seven top priorities that can focus community development efforts during the next three to five years
• Explore citizens’ and the CFWC’s roles in supporting broader community building and prosperity
• Enhance community collaborative system leadership development and organization
Participation in the Community Conversations is encouraged and open to the general public; however, reservations are requested and may be made by calling the CFWC office at 574-583-6911.