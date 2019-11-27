MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County has awarded grants totaling $55,000 to several White County entities as part of its fall grants cycle.
“Each of our foundation grants is a gift of dollars, but more much importantly, represents a true partnership with people and organizations committed to strengthening our community,” CFWC Director Leslie Goss stated in a press release. “Every grant cycle reveals inspiring things happening in our White County community and we are honored to be a part of them.”
The six grantees for the Fall 2019 Community Grant cycle include Frontier School Corporation, together to North White and Tri-County schools; Happy Tails Animal Care Center; Monticello-Union Township Public Library; Monticello Redevelopment Corporation; Twin Lakes High School Biomedical Innovations class; and Wolcott Community Library.
Happy Tails will receive $10,000 to help with the shelter’s roof repairs, as will the Monticello Redevelopment Corporation in its quest to build a river walk. The money will be used toward construction of a plaza and pavilion at the Historical Carnegie Plaza next to the White County Historical Society.
Also receiving $10,000 is the Wolcott Community Library to build and purchase equipment for a new space to welcome teens in the Wolcott/Tri-County community. It’s intended to be a designated space and provide new resources, technology and a gathering spot for teens.
Frontier will receive $5,000 for its PRIDE program, which CFWC previously helped with a $13,000 grant that continues “soft-skills character-building.”
Soft skills are a combination of people skills, social skills, communication skills, character or personality traits, attitudes, etc. that enable people to navigate their environment, work well with others, perform well, and achieve their goals with complementing hard skills.
Monticello-Union Township Public Library will use its $5,000 grant to replace and upgrade its audio/visual equipment in the program room, while Twin Lakes’ Biomedical Innovations class will use its $5,000 grant for “Stop the Bleed,” a project designed by teacher Barb Alletto’s students, which will provide a filled emergency kit — in case of a dire emergency — in every classroom at Twin Lakes, Tri-County and Frontier schools. North White already has kits in place in all of its classrooms.
“School shootings and other crisis situations have become a sad reality across our country,” Goss stated.
The CFWC Governing Council added two more $5,000 awards to Chalmers and Monon to support each community’s work in creating a splash pad as a family oriented recreational source in those communities.
“CFWC is thrilled to partner with our White County communities to create opportunities that strengthen and enhance the quality of life we all treasure in this place we call home,” Goss stated.
The community grants are made possible by general donations to CFWC placed into the foundation’s Community Grants Fund, as well as by disbursements from other discretionary (unrestricted) funds created by donors. Grants are awarded through a process that includes an application, review by a grants committee and approval by the Governing Council.
In 2019, CFWC will award more than $85,000 in community grants and more than $250,000 total from its many funds.