MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County will soon begins its Fall 2019 Community Grants cycle.
The foundation will award four grants of up to $10,000 each. Grant applications are due by Sept. 18 and will be announced in mid-October.
“Last year, your Community Foundation awarded more than $85,000 in community grants cycles,” said Leslie Goss, director of CFWC. “This spring, we awarded $15,000 to three of our White County cities and towns and await additional applications for another $30,000 available to them.”
Goss said the fall grants cycle totals $40,000 courtesy of donors.
“Over the years, community grants have funded projects to support the arts, health care, historic preservation and educational initiatives, to name just a few of the many areas in which our generous donors have been able to impact their community,” Goss said.
Charitable 501©3 organizations that serve White County are eligible to apply.
“The Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening and transforming White County through philanthropy. What a privilege it is to put our donors’ gifts to use in our own community,” Goss said. “Every gift to the foundation’s Community Grants Fund, of whatever size, helps support these grant initiatives our community — enriching programs that touch peoples’ lives.”
Grant application packets are available at the Community Foundation office, 1001 S. Main St., Monticello, or by calling 574-583-6911.