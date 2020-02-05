MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County is accepting applications for its spring 2020 Community Grants cycle.
CFWC will have $20,000 in grants available in the cycle. Grant applications are due by March 13 and will be announced in early April.
“Last year, your Community Foundation awarded more than $85,000 in community grants cycles. A total of $30,000 was awarded through our cities and towns grants, and in the fall, $55,000 was awarded to support a number of exciting projects through White County,” said CFEC director Leslie Goss.
Goss said the grants are made possible by “everyday people who want to see good things happen in the community.”
“Over the years, community grants have funded projects to support the arts, healthcare, historic preservation, and educational initiatives, to name just a few of the many areas in which our generous donors have been able to impact their community,” she said.
Charitable 501©3 organizations that serve White County are eligible to apply.
“The Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening and transforming White County through philanthropy. What a privilege it is to put our donors’ gifts to use in our own community,” Goss said. “Every gift to the foundation’s Community Grants Fund, of whatever size, helps support these grant initiatives our community – enriching programs that touch peoples’ lives.”
Grant application packets are available at the Community Foundation office, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, or by calling 574-583-6911.